As a doctor, I am acutely aware of current waiting list pressures which have increased significantly as we have felt the effects of the pandemic on our national health service, says Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

The NHS has worked tirelessly throughout the past two years by caring for over 700,000 people with Covid-19 in hospital, helping to keep us all safe and delivering our vaccination programme. This does mean, however, that while the focus has been on urgent care, many other elective treatments have not taken place.

Undergoing treatment and medical investigations can be incredibly worrying and stressful for patients, and it is vital to ensure that the length of time required to wait for treatment, scans, or checks does not heighten patients’ worries at an already difficult time.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (55074395)

The Government has recently published their plan on how to address the backlog for elective care. This plan will allow the NHS to perform at least 9 million extra tests, checks and procedures by 2025 and around 30 per cent more elective activity each year in three years’ time than it was

doing before the pandemic.

It does remain concerning, however, that around 6 million people – 1 in 12 – are reported as on the waiting list for NHS treatment and I believe that we must do everything we can to reduce these times as soon as possible.

According to research, Trauma and Orthopaedic services had the largest backlog with over 700,000 on the waiting list, whilst Cardiothoracic Surgery Services has the smallest with just under 11,000 in November last year.

Looking at how the Government can support the NHS in tackling elective care backlogs and providing support for the health service as we recover from the pandemic are some of the key priorities that I am focussing on in my role as the newly- appointed Chair of the 1922 Health & Social Care Backbench Committee. I have also engaged in discussions with the Secretary State for Health and Social Care for his clarification on decisions made within the Government on their pathway taken to increase efficiency within the NHS and clear the backlog of patients waiting for treatment.

Given taxpayers are being asked to contribute more such as through the introduction of the Health and Social Care Levy, it is right that the Government ensures the money is well spent and goes to frontline care in England.