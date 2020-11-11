NHS launches campaign in Lincolnshire to urge people to help the health service during the pandemic

People throughout Lincolnshire are being urged to continue showing their support for the NHS by keeping up some of the positive changes they have adopted since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Lincolnshire’s NHS organisations have come together to launch a brand new, county-wide campaign called ‘Let’s Do This Together’, in a bid to help Lincolnshire NHS stay strong and sustainable, now and in the future.

The campaign has been developed based on local research which identified five positive behaviours, known as 'acts', which have been adopted by people during the pandemic, and which are making a significant and positive difference to Lincolnshire’s NHS.

The NHS campaign 'Let's Do This Together'. (43093799)

The acts are:

Looking after yourself, eating healthy food and getting active

Visiting a pharmacist before a GP

Maintaining routine appointments

Asking for a telephone or video appointment

Calling or visiting NHS111 online before attending an urgent treatment centre or A&E

These five actions have been called “The 5 Acts” and the NHS is appealing to all Lincolnshire residents to continue to support the NHS, as they have over the last few months, by adopting these behaviours.

Sunil Hindocha, Lincolnshire GP and chair of the county’s Primary Care Network Alliance said: “As everyone knows, the NHS continues to be under significant pressure and we are appealing to our neighbours and communities across the county to keep supporting us and each other, by making sure they keep adopting the five acts wherever possible, as so many people have done in the past few months.

“These behaviours really do make a big difference to NHS staff and services, particularly at the moment as we continue to keep doing all we can to keep the people of Lincolnshire safe.”