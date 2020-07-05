NHS marks 72nd birthday by saying thank you to the people of Lincolnshire for their support during the pandemic

Lincolnshire NHS is marking its 72nd birthday today by thanking the community for its continued show of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everybody is being urged to take part in the biggest 'thank you' the country has ever seen at 5pm today (Sunday, July 5), in a 'pause for applause'. Broadcasters will suspend their normal transmissions at 5pm as people across the country pause what they are doing to think of others.

The major country-wide coming together will thank all those who have been helping the NHS through the pandemic, and recognise the vital community connections that continue to offer support.