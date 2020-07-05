NHS marks 72nd birthday by saying thank you to the people of Lincolnshire for their support during the pandemic
Published: 10:40, 05 July 2020
| Updated: 10:58, 05 July 2020
Lincolnshire NHS is marking its 72nd birthday today by thanking the community for its continued show of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everybody is being urged to take part in the biggest 'thank you' the country has ever seen at 5pm today (Sunday, July 5), in a 'pause for applause'. Broadcasters will suspend their normal transmissions at 5pm as people across the country pause what they are doing to think of others.
The major country-wide coming together will thank all those who have been helping the NHS through the pandemic, and recognise the vital community connections that continue to offer support.
