NHS reports 15 more deaths from Coronavirus at Lincolnshire hospitals

NHS England reported 15 more hospital deaths from Covid-19 at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust over the weekend with 414 new cases of the virus in the county.

By the end of Sunday, 26 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 3,395,959, while deaths rose to 89,261.

Cases of coronavirus and deaths rise once more(43948463)

People in England aged 70 and over, as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable, will begin receiving offers of a coronavirus vaccine this week. New vaccination centres opened at the Lincolnshire Showground and in Boston.

The Prime Minister said the move was a “significant milestone” in the nation’s vaccination programme.

Everyone arriving in the UK from abroad must now self-isolate as the government order to shut all travel corridors comes into effect.

The tighter restrictions, intended to protect against the spread of coronavirus variants, were announced last week by Boris Johnson.

Over the weekend, ambulance staff have said they are “at breaking point” as new data has shown a new COVID-19 patient is admitted to hospital “every 30 seconds”.

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens told the BBC’s Andrew Marr the NHS was in a perilous situation with 15,000 more inpatients than there had been on Christmas Day.

All UK adults should be offered the first dose of a COVID vaccine by September — with the hope some restrictions can be lifted by March, Dominic Raab has told Sky News.

Speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the foreign secretary said: “Our target is that by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose, if we can do it faster than that’s great, but that’s the roadmap.”