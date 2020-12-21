Twenty-five deaths from coronavirus have been reported over the weekend at hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

The trust says it is not declaring a critical incident at present.

Greater Lincolnshire is now below the national average infection rate, but five out of the nine local authorities have still seen an increase over the weekend, when there were 626 new coronavirus cases and 24 COVID-related deaths.

The government’s dashboard on Monday morning showed 500 new cases in Lincolnshire, over Saturday and Sunday.

The infection rate in South Kesteven came down slightly over the weekend from 205 per 100,000 to 204.3.

The total number of cases in the district since the pandemic began has reached 3,186, an increase of 97 since Friday. The number of deaths from the virus over the weekend increase by six to 108.

The figures also showed 20 new deaths. These are deaths both in and out of hospitals and those residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported 25 deaths at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT). ULHT said it has not declared a critical incident at present.

Nationally, cases increased by 62,980 to 2,040,147, while deaths rose by 860 to 67,401 this weekend. Cases have now surpassed the two million mark since the pandemic started.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Christmas lockdown relaxation period has been cut from five days to one day, so three households can meet only on December 25.

He said: “It’s my duty to take difficult decisions to do what is right, to protect the people of this country.”

The PM also announced a new tier 4 for London and south east regions – Greater Lincolnshire will remain in tier 3.

This came as the new strain of COVID-19 has been proven to be up to 70% more infectious — but not more dangerous or deadly so far. There is no evidence the coronavirus vaccine is less effective, government scientists said.

However, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain is “getting out of control” and suggested tier 4 restrictions could last for months.

In response to the new measures, which were imposed on Sunday, Londoners crowded on to trains to leave the capital on Saturday night, described as “totally irresponsible” by Mr Hancock.

Boris Johnson is expected to chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee later on Monday after France closed its border with the UK for 48 hours because of the prevalence of a new variant of coronavirus.