Later this month, the board of directors for Lincolnshire Community Health Services (LCHS) NHS Trust will be having a meeting, which is open to the public.

LCHS runs services across the whole of Lincolnshire, including urgent car services, and helps people manage their health at home or in the community through specialist nursing and therapy.

The meeting will take place at 10am on Tuesday, January 11.

Elaine Baylis, chair of the LCHS, said: "Our board meetings provide the public with an opportunity to find out more about the organisation, the services we provide and how well we are performing.

"The role of our board of directors is to ensure that we are providing the highest quality care and improving the health of local people by providing services that reflect the needs of the communities we serve.

"Engaging with our patients and local community is crucial and we encourage people to get involved. It offers insight on our performance and an update on wider issues within the NHS."

"We start the meeting with a question and answer session for members of the public, however, this time with questions submitted in advance, due to the virtual nature of this meeting."

When it is time for the meeting, those wanting to join can do so virtually.