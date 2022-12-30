The county's NHS Trust charity has been shortlisted for an award.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has been shortlisted for Charity of the Year, overseen by Lincoln City Football Club.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson from the charity said: "We've been shortlisted for the Lincoln City Football Club Charity of the year partnership and it would mean so much to us and our Lincolnshire NHS workforce if you could cast your vote for us."

Logo for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. (61608257)

To vote go to www.research.net/r/LincolnCityCharityPartners2023.

People then select United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity from the list.

Other charities shortlisted for the award include Alzheimer's Society, Fareshare Midlands, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, LIVES, The Adventures of Theo, and Alzheimer's Research UK.