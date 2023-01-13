Patients, carers and the public are invited to help shape the future plans and suggest improvements at Lincolnshire Hospitals by joining a patient panel.

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs hospitals in Grantham, Boston, Lincoln and Louth, runs the panel.

The patient panel is made up of volunteers and supported by trust staff members, who are encouraged to review, comment on and challenge different projects and ideas.

Grantham Hospital (61753807)

Jennie Negus, head of patient experience at ULHT, said: “To deliver the best possible care we need to ensure that our patient voice is clearly represented in our discussions to develop and improve services.

"We’re looking for more people over the age of 18, from different backgrounds and experiences, to join us and share their views through our patient panel.

“We’re really proud of the contributions our panel has made to the trust since it was created in September 2020 and this was also recognised in the Patient Experience Network National Awards 2022, where we were a runner-up in the Engaging and Championing the Public category.

“The topics panel members become involved in are wide ranging. Previously this has included projects such as improving outpatient letters, redesigning our emergency departments and introducing new technology.

"The panel’s views were also valuable in considering visiting restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The meetings are held virtually every month and last around two-and-a-half hours via Microsoft Teams.

Anyone who joins the panel is asked to sign up as a Honorary Volunteer to enable the trust to support training needs, carry out pre-volunteer recruitment checks and to provide any expenses reimbursements for when and if members meet in person.

For more information on the patient panel, go to www.ulh.nhs.uk/patients/patient-experience/patient-panel/.

People can also contact the patient experience team at patient.experience@ulh.nhs.uk.