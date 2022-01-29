The NHS is urging 12 to 15 year olds in the East Midlands to get vaccinated after latest figures show that on average just 58% have had their first dose.

For the past two years, Covid has caused a lot of disruption for families, and the lives and education of young people.

Getting vaccinated protects them, their family and friends, letting them stay at school and be able to socialise.

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham. (43686268)

Those aged 12 to 15 can get their first or second dose of the vaccine outside of school if they prefer, which makes it easier for them to get protected.

This can be done through the National Booking Service, which includes many convenient and established sites across the region, such as community pharmacies, GPs and vaccination centres.

Children and young people can also get vaccinated at convenient local walk-in centres which are available across the region.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, has said: "We are sadly seeing numbers of young people with Covid in hospitals across the region and many of them are not fully vaccinated or have not been vaccinated at all.

"I would urge parents of 12–15-year-olds to take up the offer as soon as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

"By getting vaccinated, children and young people can reduce the risk of passing on the infection to others in their family and others they come into contact with.

"Getting the vaccine can also make it easier for children and young people to avoid putting their lives and their education on hold because of further disruption to schools, hobbies and social events due to the virus.

"It is not too late for a first vaccine, so I urge all who have not yet come forward to do so – to get the best protection for themselves, for their families and their communities."

Most children usually have mild symptoms from Covid, but some do become quite ill and others go on to develop more serious symptoms, this includes 'long Covid' which can have side-effects, including extreme fatigue and weakness.

Whilst doctors are still learning about these long-term effects, it is clear that vaccination offers protection against the potential damage the effects could have.