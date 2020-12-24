A young Grantham man with complex health conditions has been given the chance to learn to play the drums thanks to a Rotary club.

Nick Fry was born with a cleft palate, hare lip and various complex medical conditions, that mean he also suffers with social interaction and anxiety.

He attends the Young People’s Learning Provision on Trent Road every week, and it was there that they discovered he has always wanted to learn to play the drums. It was thought that learning to play could be beneficial in developing Nick’s fine motor skills.

Nick Fry has taken drum lessons thanks to the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club. (43689017)

Lez Jones, of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, got to hear about Nick and the club agreed to sponsor the young man for a course of 10 lessons with local music teacher Kevin Spear.

Nick excitedly attended the studio every week, and found quite a passion for drumming, making good progress throughout the course.

His mum, Julie, said she was thrilled Nick had been given the chance to learn the drums.

Nick Fry is given a music lesson on the drums by Kevin Spear. (43704060)

She said: “I cannot thank you enough for giving Nick the opportunity to do some drumming. Having watched Nick in his sessions, I have seen the enthusiasm and rhythm he has developed, and it has increased his confidence, too.

“Nick now has a drum set and he continues to enjoy drumming.”

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club president Anita Askew said: “I am so pleased that we were able to enrich this young man’s life, especially at this time of year. He’s now the perfect little drummer boy.”