Nick Boles to meet health secretary

MP raises Grantham A&E with Theresa May

Nick Boles has quizzed prime minister Theresa May over the future of Grantham’s A&E department, earning a meeting with Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The Grantham MP raised the possible ‘downgrade’ of services at the emergency departmennt in Manthorpe Road at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday.

Mr Boles has joined other campaigners in opposing a suggested change in the department to an Urgent Care Centre as “outrageous and unacceptable.”

He has also demanded “an urgent meeting with NHS Improvement to communicate the anger and dismay of the people who rely on Grantham Hospital.”

On Wednesday, the MP told the House: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that Brexit means Brexit. When it comes to the closure of Grantham A&E, now that the trust believes that it has recruited enough doctors, does she agree with me that temporary means temporary?”

Prime Minister Theresa May responded: “I know that my Honourable Friend has been a strong champion of his constituents on this matter, and he has been campaigning tirelessly in relation to it.

“I know that he will agree with me that the first priority must be to ensure patient safety, and that is why a report was commissioned by NHS Improvement. I understand NHS Improvement is continuing to work very closely with the trust, and I am sure that my Right Hopnourable Friend the Health Secretary would be happy to discuss the detail with my Honourable Friend.”

After his intervention with the prime minister, Mr Boles then tweeted the coverage on his Facebook page.

He commented: “Following my question to the Prime Minister about the continuing closure of Grantham A&E I will arrange a meeting with the Secretary of State for Health.”