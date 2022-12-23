A Christmas elf has been out and about in the Grantham area delivering prescriptions to people's homes.

Nigel Earth dressed in his finest festive outfit to deliver medication, in the hope of raising a few smiles as Christmas approaches.

Nigel delivers prescriptions on behalf of Grantham's St Peter's Hill Pharmacy, and for the last few years has put on an elf costume on his final delivery day.

Nigel Earth is a Christmas elf.

Proud wife Sally said: "Many of the older people he visits are living alone and don’t see anyone for days on end.

"He always manages to raise a smile, even when he’s not in elf mode! But just once a year he provides a local elf delivery, on behalf of the 'National hELF Service'!

"I’m very proud of the amazing service he provides to the community, from Great Gonerby to Stoke Rochford, Old Somerby to Barrowby. He always delivers with a smile, kind word and helping hand."