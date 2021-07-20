Clubbers in Grantham will be able to have their first big night out this Friday when one of the town’s night spots finally opens its doors as all legal Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Gold Night Spot in the Market Place have announced that they plan to reopen at 12 midnight after months of closure and uncertainty.

A post on their Facebook page said: “All the equipment has been tested and working. Looking forward to seeing you Friday July 23 open 12 till 4am with loads of drinks offers.

Gold Night Spot Grantham logo. (48938422)

“We will be Covid safe and passes are recommended but not compulsory with the new legislation.”

Last week it was announced that England would proceed with unlocking the country on July 19 removing all legal coronavirus restrictions including social distancing, mask requirements and capacity restrictions in clubs and music venues.

Gold Night Spot has broadcast live DJ sets online during lockdown, including a 24 hour-long set to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.