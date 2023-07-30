A night of drag cabaret is coming to town.

Grantham’s Drag Cabaret will be taking place on Friday, September 8, at The Railway Club, in Huntingtower Road.

The night will feature six different artists performing and there is sure to be something for everyone.

A night of drag cabaret is coming to Grantham.

The acts will showcase their “unique” talents, including comedy, singing, dancing and much more.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-drag-cabaret-tickets-675326609067.

Tickets cost £5.

Doors open at 7.30pm.