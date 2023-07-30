Home   News   Article

Night of drag cabaret is coming to Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 30 July 2023

A night of drag cabaret is coming to town.

Grantham’s Drag Cabaret will be taking place on Friday, September 8, at The Railway Club, in Huntingtower Road.

The night will feature six different artists performing and there is sure to be something for everyone.

The acts will showcase their “unique” talents, including comedy, singing, dancing and much more.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-drag-cabaret-tickets-675326609067.

Tickets cost £5.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

