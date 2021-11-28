Home   News   Article

Music night raises thousands for men's mental health support group in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:00, 28 November 2021

A musical evening raised thousands of pounds for a men’s mental health support group in Grantham.

Local fund-raiser Rob Dixon organised the charity live music night, at the Brass & Bloom Lounge in Grantham, last Saturday.

Guests raised a total of £3,190 for The Place2bee, on Finkin Street. They were treated to live music from Dom Brister as well as a buffet provided by Finkin’s.

Night of Music (53236324)
There was also a raffle with plenty of prizes up for grabs including a £250 Amazon voucher, a variety of hampers, champagne, a spa day, a clay day and a signed Tom Kerridge and Carlton Palmer book.

Rob, of Sunningdale, added: “We raised more than double the target that I set myself. Thanks to all that attended and contributed. I’ve heard from many people to say what a fantastic night it was and that the entertainment and venue were first class.”

The funds raised will be used towards a new kitchen at Place2bee. Rob is planning another charity night in April 2022.

