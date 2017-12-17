Night of luxury at Belton Park Golf club boosts charities

Have your say

Visitors were invited to indulge themselves as Belton Park Golf club kicked off festivities at a Christmas themed evening of ‘luxury and indulgence.’

Over 40 stalls were on display in the clubhouse offering a variety of products and services including handbags, scarves, beauty products, clothing, beauty treatments, gifts, jewellery, lanterns, greeting cards, flowers, chocolates and handmade crackers.

Organiser Caroline Glenn has been organising events voluntarily since her husband was captain four years ago.

She said: “There was a great atmosphere as members and guests mingled around the stalls. Local musician Gary Stevens entertained everyone with trombone music.”

The evening ended with a raffle, including 22 hampers of prizes donated by stall holders and local businesses, comprising of luxury food, chocolates, drinks, handbags, scarves or vouchers for afternoon tea and spa days and treatments.

Captain Colin Mason said: “The evening was a great success and I must thank Caroline Glenn for all her hard work.”

The event raised £2,100, which will be shared between two charities, including ‘Mind Newark’ and the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

It is the fifth event that Caroline has organised, raising £8,000 for various charities.

Caroline added: “It is hard work but very satisfying when it all comes together. I would like to say a big thank you to all those involved.”