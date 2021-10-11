A mental health group is hosting a night of music to raise money.

Rob Dixon has organised a night of live music which will take place on Saturday, November 20, at the Brass & Bloom Lounge in Grantham.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Place2Bee to help them support and assist men's mental health.

The poster for the charity live music night (51643189)

Dom Brister will be providing the live music for the event.

The evening will also include a buffet provided by the Finkins team, a raffle and an auction with three fantastic items.

Tickets for the event cost £30 per person.

If you are interested in buying ticket you should email rob19561@hotmail.co.uk