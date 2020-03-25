Nine people being treated for coronavirus in Lincolnshire hospitals

Nine patients who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated at Lincolnshire’s hospitals, trust bosses have confirmed.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said four people are being treated at Boston Pilgrim Hospital and five at Lincoln County Hospital.

A trust spokesperson said: “Every infection prevention precaution is being taken, including caring for these patients in isolation.

MISSING CAPTION (32315177)

“Our staff caring for the patients are trained and equipped to do so safely.”

It comes as 27 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Greater Lincolnshire.

There are 23 cases in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.

The UK death toll reached 422 yesterday, an increase of 87 on the day before.

Meanwhile 8,077 cases have been tested positive – a rise of more than 1,400.

The rise represents the biggest daily increase in both deaths and cases so far.

NHS England said those that died were aged between 33 and 103 and were in vulnerable groups, including those with underlying health conditions.

In Lincolnshire, ULHT have already suspended visitors at all wards, with a few exceptions, in its hospitals amid the outbreak.

The measure has been put in place to protect staff and patients and prevent the spread of the virus.

Hospital bosses have suspended routine elective surgery in Lincoln, Grantham and Boston in order to free up staff to care for patients in other areas.

The trust is also looking for additional catering and housekeeping staff at Lincoln County Hospital, Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital.

The move echoes an appeal from Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has called for 250,000 volunteers to be drafted into the NHS in order to fight coronavirus.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth