Nine positive cases of Covid-19 are confirmed at Grantham College

Nine people at Grantham College have tested positive for coronavirus and other students and staff have been asked to self-isolate as a result.

The college has confirmed that as of today (Friday) "nine members of the Grantham College community" have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the college said: "We can confirm that, as of Friday 16th October, nine members of the Grantham College community have tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with the advice and guidance issued by relevant bodies, along with our own policies and risk assessments, we have asked a small number of students and staff who may have been in close contact with affected individuals to self-isolate as a precaution.

Grantham College (16476813)

"Staff continue to teach remotely where appropriate in order to minimise disruption to our students’ learning. We continue to work closely with Public Health England and the DfE and the ongoing safety and wellbeing of our staff and students remains our priority."

Last week, a number of students and two members of staff were asked to self-isolateafter one positive case of Covid-19 came to light.