A nine-year-old girl from Long Bennington walked 19km at the weekend to raise money for Grantham Foodbank.

Florence Harper originally planned to walk 16km, but she decided to extend this to 19km and walked from her primary school in Harlaxton to her home in Long Bennington on Sunday, September 24.

Rachel Harper, Florence's mother, said: "Through watching a video online, Florence found out one in four families might need extra support, such as foodbanks, this winter due to the increase in bills.

Florence Harper, who walked from her school in Harlaxton to her home in Long Benington. (59598242)

"Firstly she was shocked and then said she wanted to do something to help those less fortunate than her.

"Florence wanted to support the foodbank as she said children shouldn’t go hungry.

"After some thoughts, she decided she wanted to raise money for local people and found the Grantham Foodbank took cash donations as well as food."

Initially she wanted to raise £100, but she has gone on to raise £770.

This number continues to increase as Florence is still raising money at www.givey.com/floscharitywalk.

Rachel added: "We were very proud of her kind nature wanting to help others. She has never walked this distance before so wanted a challenge.

"As the donations increased, she became overwhelmed with the generosity of others. Even on the day, she asked to extend the walk from 16km to 19km.

"As a local charity, she wanted to support local people. She often donates food items in the donation tubs in the local Co-op so it is something that she is already aware of.

Florence Harper and her younger sister outside Harlaxton School. (59598361)

"As she said, children shouldn’t go hungry."

Florence would like to thank everyone for their kind donations.

She added: "Each pound I have raised will pay for one meal, so almost 800 meals is an amazing thing to do."