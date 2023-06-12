A 19-year-old man has been charged by police following an assault in a pub at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police received reports a man had been attacked with a pint glass at the Old Bank Pub, in High Street, at around 1.15am on Saturday, June 10.

Kieran Bostock, of Kestrel Court, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) after appearing at Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday).

A Google Street View of The Old Bank Pub, in Grantham.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers were called at 1.21am, and were immediately dispatched to locate the suspect and help the victim.

“On arrival, they found a man in his late teens with a serious injury which required hospital treatment.

“It was later confirmed that he needed 17 stitches to the facial wound.

“Officers carried out local street searches, as well as enquiries at a number of addresses in the town.”

Bostock has been released on conditional bail ahead of a court hearing which will take place at Lincoln Crown Court.

A date has not yet been confirmed.