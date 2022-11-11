At 97 years old, a former World War Two pilot got the chance to fly a plane again, thanks to a Saltby gliding club.

Geoffrey 'Robbie' Robson, an ex fleet air arm pilot, always retells his days of flying during the war to Fiona Benning, who works at the Fosse Way View Care Home where Mr Robson lives.

Fiona dreamed that one day Geoffrey would be able to fly again, so she arranged for Geoffrey to be able to fly in a plane once again with the Buckminster Gliding Club on Wednesday, November 9.

Geoffrey 'Robbie' Robson flying the EuroFox. Photo courtesy of Dave Unwin (60585300)

Dave Unwin, who is one of the club’s tug pilots, took Mr Robson flying in the club’s EuroFox and Dave said that he "had lost none of his old skills".

Geoffrey described the experience as "tremendous" after he confidently flew the aircraft 4,000ft over Rutland Water.

Clare Howarth, Fosse Way View's resident liaison manager, said: "This has been a wonderful experience for Robbie, and has really taken him back to his younger days.

"It is great to see Robbie chatting about his experience to his fellow residents and his eyes light up when he is showing them the photographs."

During WWII, Geoffrey flew Fairey Barracuda torpedo-bombers from the aircraft carrier named HMS Venerable.

Colette, Robbie’s daughter, said: "I think that the experience has made dad feel young again, it took him back to when he was a young pilot and brought back all of those memories."

John Elkington, local farmer and the club’s chairman, said: "It was a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to a veteran and give him the opportunity to have a hands on go again."