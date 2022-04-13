No negative feedback has been received following the closure of a mental health rehabilitation service.

A meeting of Lincolnshire County Council's Health Scrutiny Committee heard today (Wednesday) that the Grantham mental health unit, Ashley House, has been closed temporarily since early 2021 to allow staff to be redeployed.

The facility in Beacon Road won an 'excellent' rating five years ago making it among the best mental health rehabilitation units in the country, but it has been closed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ashley House, Grantham

In the past two months, Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) has been talking to service users, carers, partners and the general public to hear their views, experiences and ideas to help the trust provide and develop the best mental health rehab support.

Sarah Connery, chief executive of the LPFT, said: "During the closure we've not had to send anybody out of the area. There has been no adverse feedback or complaints."

In the three years before its closure only 14 patients were from Grantham out of 52 people who were admitted.

Almost at the end of the consultation, the trust is continuing to consider the future model for rehabilitation services, with a range of options set to be put before the committee next month.

Chris Higgins, director of operations at LPFT, said: "If we do something different it won't just be taking services away. It's a great building and a great location."