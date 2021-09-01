Police are continuing their investigation after a boy was was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Grantham on Monday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Augustin Retail Park, Sankt Augustin Way, at 3.30pm following the collision involving the boy who was a pedestrian and a red VW Fox car.

The boy was taken to Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham, with injuries described as serious.

Police were at the scene of the collision on Monday.

The road was closed for several hours before it was reopened around 6.40pm.

Police have confirmed that no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage and they should call 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk quoting inc 264/30."