No arrests made after teenage boy is stabbed in Grantham

Police are continuing with their investigations after a teenage boy was taken to hospital last week after being stabbed in Grantham.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to Swinegate shortly after 11.30am on Friday morning, to reports that an 18-year-old man had sustained knife wound injuries.

The teenager was rushed to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where the extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

Police appeal.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to help with their investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “No arrests were made. Witnesses and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 129 of February 5."