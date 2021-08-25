Residents of South Kesteven can expect changes to their bin collection day for the summer bank holiday next week.

There will be no collections on Monday, August 30. All bin rounds that week will be a day later than usual: this includes black bins/pink bags plus garden bins and purple bin trade waste collections. The same applies to households on the Food Waste Recycling round.

Household bins and bags need to be available at the edge of the property by 7.30am a day after the normal collection day. This will include Saturday, when crews will be at work to clear your waste.

SKDC says its collection crews continue to take every precaution when it comes to personal and public safety by wearing protective gloves and clothing. In addition, residents are still being asked to wash their hands and wipe down the handles before moving their bins.

People can check their collection dates by visiting http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bincollectionday