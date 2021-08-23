Fire crews tackled a blaze involving 10 tonnes of mixed waste near Grantham over the weekend.

At around 5.25am on Saturday morning, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham, Corby Glen, Sleaford, Newark and Collingham attended a waste fire at Newark Hill, Great Gonerby.

The fire caused damage to approximately 1000 square metres of waste.

Fire news. (48454364)

Using four hose reels and three main jets, the crews extinguished the blaze.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service asked residents living nearby to keep doors and windows closed.

No casualties were reported as a result of the fire, with the cause of the blaze unknown.

Crews left the scene and the incident has been closed.