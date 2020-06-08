No coronavirus deaths reported in Lincolnshire trust hospitals for a week

A weekend without any further reported COVID-19 deaths means Lincolnshire has gone almost a week without fatalities in its hospitals.

The last reported fatality at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was on Tuesday, June 6, and the number has remained at 139 (including Lincolnshire Community Health Service and Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust) since then.

There was just one confirmed case released in official government figures over the weekend, taking the total to 1,121 for the county.