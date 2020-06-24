No COVID-19 deaths in Lincolnshire today
Published: 17:46, 24 June 2020
| Updated: 17:47, 24 June 2020
There have been no reported hospital deaths related to COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.
Tuesday saw a 24-day streak without coronavirus-related deaths brought to an end with two local fatalities.
But updated government statistics released on Wednesday show Lincolnshire’s hospital deaths sticking at 141.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter