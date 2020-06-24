Home   News   Article

No COVID-19 deaths in Lincolnshire today

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 17:46, 24 June 2020
 | Updated: 17:47, 24 June 2020

There have been no reported hospital deaths related to COVID-19 in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

Tuesday saw a 24-day streak without coronavirus-related deaths brought to an end with two local fatalities.

But updated government statistics released on Wednesday show Lincolnshire’s hospital deaths sticking at 141.

