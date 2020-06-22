No deaths due to coronavirus reported in Lincolnshire hospitals so far in June
Published: 12:49, 22 June 2020
| Updated: 12:51, 22 June 2020
Lincolnshire’s health bosses say there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in Lincolnshire’s hospitals so far in June.
The figures released by the NHS last changed the number of deaths from 139 to 140 on June 8, nearly two weeks ago.
However, health bosses say the last time the figure increased on their system was on May 29 – another 10 days prior.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter