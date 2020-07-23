Home   News   Article

No deaths from coronavirus have been reported in four days in Lincolnshire hospitals but more cases are confirmed

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:25, 23 July 2020
 Published: 15:25, 23 July 2020

Greater Lincolnshire has seen no coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth day this week.

NHS statistics released on Thursday afternoon show none of the trusts across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire or North East Lincolnshire reported any COVID-19 deaths.

Nationally, a further 19 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,231.

