No deaths from coronavirus have been reported in four days in Lincolnshire hospitals but more cases are confirmed
Published: 15:25, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 15:27, 23 July 2020
Greater Lincolnshire has seen no coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth day this week.
NHS statistics released on Thursday afternoon show none of the trusts across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire or North East Lincolnshire reported any COVID-19 deaths.
Nationally, a further 19 people who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,231.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)