No deaths from coronavirus reported by Lincolnshire hospitals in last 24 hours

A Lincolnshire trust has reported no more deaths from coronavirus in its hospitals in the last 24 hours for the first time in three months.

According to the latest NHS data, no new deaths were reported on Monday, the first time across all trusts in Lincolnshire along with North and North East Lincolnshire since October 24.

The last time United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust alone had no deaths was November 7, 2020.

The current deaths tally for each of the Greater Lincolnshire trusts is:

711 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (Lincoln, Boston)

37 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust

397 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (Scunthorpe, Grimsby)

Nationally, NHS figures show that a further 313 people who tested positive with coronavirus have died on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 76,080.

Government figures, which include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county, will be released later.

On Sunday, it was confirmed 112,465 people had died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 death.

A total of 3,9245,680 across the UK have now had the virus.