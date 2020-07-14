Home   News   Article

No deaths from coronavirus reported for 12 days in Lincolnshire

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 15:57, 14 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:58, 14 July 2020

There have been no new COVID-19 hospital deaths for 12 days in Greater Lincolnshire.

NHS statistics updated this afternoon show there have been no further deaths reported at any of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust has also not seen any new coronavirus-related deaths reported, meaning the total for Greater Lincolnshire hospitals remains at 263.

