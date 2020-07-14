No deaths from coronavirus reported for 12 days in Lincolnshire
Published: 15:57, 14 July 2020
| Updated: 15:58, 14 July 2020
There have been no new COVID-19 hospital deaths for 12 days in Greater Lincolnshire.
NHS statistics updated this afternoon show there have been no further deaths reported at any of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust facilities.
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust has also not seen any new coronavirus-related deaths reported, meaning the total for Greater Lincolnshire hospitals remains at 263.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)