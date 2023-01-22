The blight of cigarette butts is the topic in 'Takes from the Riverbank', by Grantham RiverCare's David Martin and Ian Simmons. They write:

As Spring approaches, Keep Britain Tidy (KBT) has launched an advertising campaign against one of the most persistent littering issues of our time – cigarette butts.

These are also a particular bête noir of Grantham RiverCare!

David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons (60903320)

Over the last 18 years, we must have removed thousands from the streets and paths we care for.

Indeed, cigarette butts are the most littered item on Earth, with an estimated 4.5 trillion discarded each year. This represents around 80 per cent of those smoked and weighs in at a huge 770,000 tonnes!

Obviously the scale of this problem is huge and we are pleased to see that KBT are raising this as an issue.

Not a lot of people know that 98 per cent of cigarette filters are made of plastic fibres (cellulose acetate) treated with titanium dioxide (a pigment to whiten them). Measuring some 20 microns (tiny!), around 15,000 are packed into each filter and, here’s the kicker, they can take up to 14 years to biodegrade.

You want micro plastics in the environment? You’ve got them...and they are often found in the bellies of sea birds, turtles, fish and even dolphins.

While we don’t get many dolphins in the Witham, the water that flows sedately through town will eventually find its way to the North Sea and then it’s all bets off. While they travel with the river flow and currents away from Grantham, chemicals from the smoked butts (from the burning of tobacco) leach into the water. Studies have shown these to be toxic to freshwater invertebrates such as the water flea.

Having recently acquired some kick sampling equipment, RiverCare have, with local groups, examined the life in our river, invisible to the naked eye. We have observed water fleas, caddis fly larvae, water scorpions, Bullheads (small fish) and many others all blissfully unaware of what they swim, feed and breed in.

Luckily, what we have seen so far indicates a healthy river ecosystem and it would be a shame to lose these creatures through inconsiderate disposal of something as small as a cigarette butt.

Research has shown that smokers respond positively to messages targeted at a local level. It seems global issues such as climate change can feel too abstract and distant for individuals to make a difference.

Let’s all hope this is true and we will see fewer cigarette butts around town.