No legal action will be taken against South Kesteven District Council following an investigation into the way asbestos-containing material was managed at a Grantham council housing complex.

The investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) looked into the way asbestos-containing material was managed after low levels of it were found in the adhesive in the floor tiles in some boiler cupboards within the Riverside flats on Welham Street.

A letter from the HSE on its decision to take no action said: "Whilst there was clear evidence of a material breach of health and safety law in respect of the failure to carry out a suitable and sufficient assessment of the presence of asbestos prior to refurbishment work in the Riverside complex, the case does not pass the evidential stage for further enforcement action."

Riverside Flats, Welham Street. (6579926)

Residents from the Riverside complex on Welham Street, Grantham, were left without sufficient heating and hot water for three years after a heating system installed by South Kesteven District Council in 2016 had suffered problems since it was first installed.

SKDC says its "service fell short of the standard required" after contractors were sent to the complex in October 2019 to rectify historical problems with the heating and hot water systems, which resulted in a health and safety investigation.

The council officers who were involved in the project in 2019 are no longer employed by SKDC, and a new housing team is in place "who are driving forward change to ensure this does not happen again," said a spokesperson from SKDC.

The spokesperson added: "Lessons have been learned and changes made, and we would like to reassure tenants that an active programme is under way to manage any and all risks posed by asbestos in our housing stock.

"SKDC does take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to work with the HSE to demonstrate the improvements made to ensure a similar situation does not arise again.

"SKDC fully accepts the findings of the health and safety executive inspectors."

During a site visit on October 31, 2019, the HSE issued a Prohibition Notice, stopping the construction and improvement project as the contractors were carrying out work without the proper asbestos survey information being provided.

In November 2020, SKDC issued an apology to residents following the results of an independent enquiry.

The enquiry found that faults to the heating and hot water were reported from 2016, but co-ordinated works to replace the system did not begin until 2019.

The council has since written to all tenants and leaseholders at the complex after it was informed about the HSE decision.

Senior officers at SKDC are due to meet with HSE representatives to review the improvements taking place.