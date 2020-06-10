No more deaths reported from coronavirus in last two days in Lincolnshire
Published: 14:48, 10 June 2020
| Updated: 14:50, 10 June 2020
Greater Lincolnshire has gone a second consecutive day without any COVID-19 related deaths reported.
The latest government statistics published on Wednesday, June 10, showed no people had died after testing positive for coronavirus at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust or Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
This means the total number of deaths at ULHT remains at 136, with 115 at NLaG.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter