Grantham hospital has had no patients contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with health bosses calling it a “substantial achievement.”

They said since it began, no coronavirus-infected patients had been treated on the ‘green site’ or its surgical pathways, so important procedures could take place such as cancer treatment.

Simon Evans, chief operating officer at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said: “[This] is a substantial achievement and reflects the enormous efforts of the teams over there, who are increasingly more and more vigilant.”

Mr Evans said this means the trust has reached its three primary aims of treating patients in a safe environment from coronavirus, to deliver treatments at scale and in a timely way.

Grantham’s ‘green site’ status was introduced in June 2020 and has seen the hospital operate as a COVID-free facility in all departments except the urgent treatment centre (UTC) which replaced the A&E unit.

The temporary arrangements, including the UTC, are set to finish on April 1, but this will go to consultation on March 16 when health bosses will confirm or extend the arrangements.

Hospital campaigners fear that the A&E unit will not be brought back and that the UTC and the loss of medical facilities at the hospital will become permanent.

Health bosses gave their second quarterly report on Grantham’s ‘green site’ arrangements in Lincolnshire County Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday.