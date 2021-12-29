No PCR tests in Lincolnshire

People trying to get a PCR tests in Lincolnshire have been told there are “none available” on Wednesday morning.

The story seems to be the same nationwide for testing sites as the nation begins gearing up for New Years’ Eve.

The Government booking website is entirely blocked out with ‘none available’ when patients attempt to book tests.

No PCR tests are available in Lincolnshire

The lack of availability includes both testing sites and home testing kits.

People have also reported issues getting lateral flow tests.

On Tuesday the government urged people to “remain cautious” when taking part in New Year’s celebrations and to take a lateral flow test before attending events.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there would be no further COVID-related restrictions before the countdown on Friday night but did not rule out measures being brought in in January.