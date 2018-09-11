South Kesteven District Council has no full-time union representatives on its payroll.

But a ‘Trades Union Duties Facilities Agreement’ allows staff representatives reasonable paid time off for union duties, including attending any disciplinary/grievance hearings that may come up. The also may attend certain committee meetings and two reps are allowed to go to Unite and Unison annual conferences.

A spokesman said: “SKDC regularly works closely with trade unions and values the contributions of staff representatives, recently working together on organisational reviews, health and wellbeing of staff, and staff learning and development.”

The comments follow a government report last month revealing the public sector has some 16,000 taxpayer-paid staff, known as ‘pilgrims’, undertaking union duties full-time.