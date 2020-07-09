No recorded deaths from coronavirus in Lincolnshire hospitals in a week
Published: 14:54, 09 July 2020
| Updated: 14:56, 09 July 2020
There have been no new COVID-19 hospital deaths in a week in Greater Lincolnshire.
The county entered its seventh consecutive day without any new coronavirus related hospital deaths on Thursday.
NHS statistics updated this afternoon show there have been no further deaths reported at any of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust facilities.
Read moreCoronavirusGranthamHealth
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)