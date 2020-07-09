Home   News   Article

No recorded deaths from coronavirus in Lincolnshire hospitals in a week

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 14:54, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 14:56, 09 July 2020

There have been no new COVID-19 hospital deaths in a week in Greater Lincolnshire.

The county entered its seventh consecutive day without any new coronavirus related hospital deaths on Thursday.

NHS statistics updated this afternoon show there have been no further deaths reported at any of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust facilities.

