Town leisure centres will not close despite energy bills rising by £35,000 per month.

South Kesteven District Council has pledged to continue to support its leisure facilities in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne despite financial difficulties.

This comes following the council's u-turn on plans to refurbish the Deepings Leisure Centre which it has now confirmed will permanently close.

The Meres leisure centre in Grantham.

All three leisure centres lose the council about £420,000 a year due to maintenance costs and not making a profit.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) said: "It makes it really challenging.

"Structurally these buildings are in a much better place with the maintenance programme.

"Financially we have to make more money out of them by using them.

"Leisure is a priority for the council and we will continue to support it but we can't deny the fact it is a challenging market."

He added that leisure "will never make a profit" for the council but confirmed "there is no risk of closing" the centres in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham.

Just three-and-a-half years ago plans were released by former leader Coun Matthew Lee (Con - Stamford St Mary's) for two new 'ultra-modern' leisure centres in Stamford and Market Deeping, and a complete remodel and refurbishment of Bourne Leisure Centre.

At the time Coun Lee said: "The current leisure centres in South Kesteven's four market towns have received basic maintenance, but there hasn't been any major investment for decades and little, if any, outreach provision in rural communities.

"This is something I am determined to change, providing modern facilities for current and future generations that meet the needs of changing communities."

He stepped down as leader just months after making the pledge.

His successor Coun Cooke re-iterated the council's commitment to leisure but never publicly made the same promise of new facilities.

He said: "When I became leader of the council it was clear I wanted to improve leisure across the district in terms of health and fitness.

"The plan set out in the leisure strategy in terms of improvement was detailed in my corporate plan.

"There was no comment on new leisure centres."