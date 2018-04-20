No St George flags for sale in Grantham?

Patriotic pensioner Martin Scraggs has a dragon of a problem.

The 65-year-old says he hasn’t been able to find any St George Flags for sale in either Grantham or Melton.

The retired policemen has spent the past few days trying to buy flags for this weekend of festivities but is still empty handed.

Martin said today he has tried outlets including Home Bargains, Poundworld, Poundland, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, The Range, Wilco and Yorkshire Trading Co.

When the Woolsthorpe man called at these shops, staff told him they had none this year, even if they had some last year.

“It’s almost as if it’s a crime to be English. I’m disgusted. I bet in March the shops would be having stuff for St Patrick’s day. It’s almost as if you are indoctrinated not to celebrate St George’s Day.”

“I will have to find someone who can do it online. They will probably come the next day. I have been looking since Wednesday.”

After George posed under the St George Flag outside the offices of South Kesteven District Council, the Journal contacted SKDC to see if they can help.

After all, the town has a busy weekend of St George celebrations, with a special market and eterntainment in Market Place, and a St George Parade featuring 800-900 scouts and guides marching in the town centre on Sunday.

A spokesman for SKDC said he made some enquiries, but no-one knew who might sell such flags in Grantham.

If you can help any patriots seekings flags, please comment on the Grantham Journal’s Facebook page.