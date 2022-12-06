Staff at Lincolnshire’s hospitals will not take part in national strike action over pay later this month, despite a vote in favour.

Union bosses have confirmed today, however, that East Midlands ambulance workers will be joined by thousands of others when they strike on December 21 and 28.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust chief executive Andrew Morgan told the organisation’s board meeting on Tuesday: “Although the majority of those who voted, voted in favour of strike action, the numbers of people who voted did not hit the required threshold in terms of the numbers who could have voted.

Grantham Hospital (55517280)

“Therefore the Royal College of Nursing and Unison will not be striking at ULHT, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust or Lincolnshire Community Health Service.

“That action on December 15 and 20 by the RCN is not applicable to the Lincolnshire system.”

Last week, GMB Union confirmed that more than 2,000 workers voted in favour of strike action in the build-up to Christmas.

In national news on Tuesday, it was confirmed more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales would be taking part in co-ordinated industrial action to fight for better pay.

The health sector is one of many arguing that pay rises they have been offered translate to a real-terms pay cut when compared to inflation and the current rise in the cost of living.