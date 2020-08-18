No water supply for homes on Grantham estate

Homes on a Grantham estate are without water this morning (Tuesday) after a water main burst.

A number of properties on the Manthorpe estate have no water or low pressure, due to an issue that Anglian Water described as "complex".

According to the Anglian Water website, properties in the Northcliffe Road area of the estate are mostly affected.

Properties on the Manthorpe estate have issues with their water supply. (40745219)

Engineers hope to have water supplies back to normal by 1pm.

A spokesperson said: "We're really sorry but some customers in Grantham may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We're working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it's proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped."

