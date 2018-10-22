'No weekend operations' at Grantham Hospital

Operations at Grantham Hospital on weekends have stopped from Saturday, say campaigners.

Theatre operations at the hospital have already been stopped on Sundays and campaigners fighting cuts at Grantham say they fear this is another nail in the coffin of the A&E department which is closed overnight.

Melissa Darcey, of Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire, says staff were told of the end to operations until further notice on Tuesday morning.

Ms Darcey said: “Since August 2018 we have seen reductions to trauma, cancellations of operations on a Sunday meaning no theatres are open, a reduction in cardiology and now we see further reductions to our theatres meaning we will now have no theatres at the weekend at Grantham Hospital.

“No theatre team at the weekend means no support for A&E, anything that walks into A&E such as wrist and ankle fractures can be seen initially but then will need to transfer to another hospital should that fracture need surgical intervention, that’s either making their own way there, or waiting a long time for an ambulance transfer (at least four hour wait, often much much more).

“The public need to know that without a theatre service at the weekend, people will die. It’s that simple. ULHT will not accept that, they will argue it’s safer for patients, but we already know that we are not safe.”

A Trust spokesperson said: “Grantham is still providing trauma services for anyone requiring a trauma operation will be treated as required.

“However due to lack of demand we are currently exploring the need to temporarily suspend weekend planned trauma operating lists at Grantham.”

Meanwhile Fighting for Life Lincolnshire has been collecting signatures to add to a letter calling on Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to answer a number of questions, not least what has happened to a second referral of the closure of Grantham A&E overnight to the Department of Health.

Campaigners will be holding a stall on St Peter’s Hill on Saturday, October 27, to collect signatures or people can contact fighting4lifelincolnshire@outlook.com to add their names. The letter will be sent with the signatures by post and email on Monday, October 29.

So far at least 200 names have been added to the letter.

In the letter, it says: “The Chair of Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee has been unable to tell us what the Department of Health has done with this second referral, as neither he nor the Scrutiny Officer know. From your letter, we wonder if you have any idea either.

“This decision by the Trust, without consultation, to make permanent the temporary closure of Grantham A&E overnight, was referred to the Department of Health by Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee. But the Department of Health has not acknowledged the final 15th March submission of the referral, according to what we can gather from the Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Committee Chair.”