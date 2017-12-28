Nobody Inn? Busy Grantham pub honoured for 20 years

The owner of a popular Grantham pub has been recognised for running the same premises for 20 years.

Grantham CAMRA presented the award just before Christmas to Eddie Pimlott, who bought the former Joiner’s Arms on North Street in March 1997.

Pubs were in his blood, with parents Brian and Karen Pimlott once having the Lord Harrowby and the Blue Pig.

After a spell as an apprentice for BMARC, Eddie also ran the Blue Pig, then the now-closed Wagon and Horses on Manthorpe Road, before ending up at his renamed Nobody Inn.

Eddie said: “It’s just an old-fashioned boozer. People like it. It’s a family-run pub.”

Wife Claire also works behind the bar, which is noted for its range of Newby Wyke Ales, with them making five of the seven hand pumps.

Eddie continued: “I have had Rob’s beers for 19 years. For a local beer not many in town do them but they sell well. It’s his brewer’s tap.”

The commuunity-minded pub also sponsors two Nobody Inn football clubs, which are doing well in their league.

Regular Robert Jackson praised the pub’s beer, hospitality and friendly atmosphere. Wife Carol liked the many gins. She added: “The barmaids are lovely. It’s always a fun atmosphere.”