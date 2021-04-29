A young mother-of-two who suffered a prolapsed disc in her back is desperate for a council house to allow the home adaptations she needs.

Chloe Brooks, a 23-year-old Grantham resident, has been on a council house waiting list for two years. She is unable to adapt her privately rented home and has claimed that local authorities have left her and her young family “in crisis”.

After suffering a prolapsed disc in her back following an ice skating injury in 2017, Chloe’s condition has now worsened to the point that she is now bedbound downstairs in her home.

Chloe Brooks is bed-bound downstairs in her home and is unable to access the bathroom. (46655992)

Chloe said that it had taken her GP surgery nearly two years to get her referred to a specialist.

She said: “Doctors are refusing to refer me to gastroenterology, because of the waiting list times due to the pandemic and nobody is really listening to us and we are stuck in this situation and we don’t know how to get out of it.

“Now, because it’s been so long and the operation was delayed by over a year [because of Covid], that nerve damage is now permanent, because the compressed disc has been compressed for way too long that it can’t be fixed, and when you’re 23 it’s a bit of a bummer.”

Chloe has a severely damaged canal diameter which means she is unable to pass stools.

She added: “I’m catheterised, I’m bedbound. We’ve got medical equipment everywhere in our house.

“I’ve got two young children, one aged two years and the other four months, who haven’t got much room to play because of all the medical equipment.

“I’m downstairs in a hospital bed in our living room. I have no way of getting upstairs. The bathroom is upstairs, so I’ve got no bathroom facilities, so my partner has to strip wash me.

“It’s really difficult at the moment.”

Because of the situation, Chloe and her partner are now paying out of their own pocket for a private carer that they have had to arrange themselves.

Chloe added: “I don’t think it’s acceptable for [the authorities] to let us live in this state. It’s not fair on myself, it’s not fair on my two young children.

“We’re awaiting an urgent referral from the adult social care team, but they’re not sure how long that’s going to be.

“Everything’s just a massive waiting game. It’s not good.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust declined to comment.

A South Kesteven District Council spokesperson said: “SKDC is working with the applicant in this case to ensure that appropriate priority is assigned to their housing register application.

“The current housing situation of anyone who applies for the Housing Register is assessed at the time of application, in line with the council’s housing allocations policy.

“Medical issues are considered and priority is assigned when those issues are directly affected by the applicant’s accommodation.

“It is, however, important to appreciate that the council has limited housing stock available that meet applicants’ needs in the areas they often wish to reside in, and unfortunately this can result in a longer waiting time.”