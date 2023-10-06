Grantham workers are among the nominees for NHS Trust awards.

The nominations for this year’s United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust Staff awards have been announced.

From Grantham, endoscopy manager Elizabeth Withers has been nominated for the Outstanding Leader Award, Grzegorz Ortonowski and team have been nominated for the Great Patient Experience Award and volunteer Lesley Hart has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year.

Grantham Hospital

Andrew Morgan, group chief executive for LCHS and ULHT, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year.

“This is the tenth year of our staff awards and it is the most nominations we have ever received in one year!

“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”

In total, 44 individuals and teams who work across Lincolnshire hospitals have been shortlisted in 11 categories.

The awards are funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers.

Any business which is interested in supporting the awards can email staffawards@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.