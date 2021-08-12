Another lorry has burst its tyres on metal bollards at the Asda roundabout in Grantham this morning (Thursday).

The HGV has burst at least one tyre on the bollards at the junction of Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way at about 10.25am.

It is now parked in front of the railway bridge on Barrowby Road.

An eyewitness tweeted: "Another victim for the Asda roundabout bollards 1025 this morning 12/8/21."

It comes just two days after cones were removed from the bollards after being placed on them by local residents wanting to tackle the ongoing problem.

The lorry is the latest vehicle to hit the bollards in the last few months often causing traffic chaos in the town.

Photos: R Mortiss