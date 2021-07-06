Another lorry has burst its tyres on metal bollards at the Asda roundabout in Grantham.

The HGV burst at least three tyres on the bollards at the junction of Barrowby Road and Sankt Augustin Way at about 4pm this afternoon.

Grantham resident Howard Bradley sent in photos to the Journal showing the lorry parked up before the Barrowby Road railway bridge after bursting its tyres on the corner.

The lorry's tyres were burst by the metal bollards. (48940891)

Last Wednesday another lorry also burst its tyres on the bollards causing traffic chaos in the town centre. That incident was the third in three weeks involving the bollards.

Following that incident, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, said lorries should not be mounting the footpath as there was plenty of room for them to avoid the bollards.